UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECB To Buy Additional $135Bln Worth Of Assets In 2020 As Relief Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:58 PM

ECB to Buy Additional $135Bln Worth of Assets in 2020 as Relief Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The European Central Bank (ECB) will additionally buy assets worth 120 billion euros ($135 billion) on the market this year amid the situation with coronavirus, the regulator said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The European Central Bank (ECB) will additionally buy assets worth 120 billion euros ($135 billion) on the market this year amid the situation with coronavirus, the regulator said in a statement on Thursday.

"A temporary envelope of additional net asset purchases of ��120 billion will be added until the end of the year, ensuring a strong contribution from the private sector purchase programmes," the statement said.

The ECB will also hold extra lending auctions to support the eurozone's financial system.

"Additional auctions for the provision of liquidity to credit institutions (LTRO) will be held temporarily to provide immediate support for liquidity to the financial system of the eurozone," the regulator said.

Related Topics

Bank Buy Market From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE General Authority of Sports suspends activitie ..

31 minutes ago

Three more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

2 hours ago

Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED ..

2 hours ago

ATP-WTA Miami Open called off by local officials

18 minutes ago

Heat stress may affect over 1.2 b people annually ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.