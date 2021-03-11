ECB to speed up pandemic bond buys on rates fears

The European Central Bank said Thursday it would "significantly" step up the pace of its pandemic emergency bond buys to soothe market jitters about a recent rise in government bond yields

The faster purchasing pace over the next quarter is aimed at "preventing a tightening of financing conditions" while the eurozone economy is still fragile, the bank said in a statement.

The Frankfurt institution also left key interest rates unchanged.