UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECB To Speed Up Pandemic Bond Buys On Rates Fears

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:36 PM

ECB to speed up pandemic bond buys on rates fears

The European Central Bank said Thursday it would "significantly" step up the pace of its pandemic emergency bond buys to soothe market jitters about a recent rise in government bond yields

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ):The European Central Bank said Thursday it would "significantly" step up the pace of its pandemic emergency bond buys to soothe market jitters about a recent rise in government bond yields.

The faster purchasing pace over the next quarter is aimed at "preventing a tightening of financing conditions" while the eurozone economy is still fragile, the bank said in a statement.

The Frankfurt institution also left key interest rates unchanged.

Related Topics

Bank Frankfurt Market Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Sri Lankan Minister of Youth

26 minutes ago

China's auto exports further expand in February

22 minutes ago

Stray dog bites three children

22 minutes ago

14 outlaws held; drugs, valuables recovered

22 minutes ago

PTA directs service providers to immediately block ..

35 minutes ago

China's auto exports further expand in February

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.