ECB will do all 'necessary' within mandate after German bond ruling

The European Central Bank said Tuesday it would do "everything necessary" to fulfil its mandate of maintaining price stability, after a German court called its massive bond-buying stimulus scheme into question

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ):The European Central Bank said Tuesday it would do "everything necessary" to fulfil its mandate of maintaining price stability, after a German court called its massive bond-buying stimulus scheme into question.

The ECB's governing council "remains fully committed to doing everything necessary within its mandate to ensure that inflation rises to levels consistent with its medium-term aim and that the monetary policy action takenin pursuit of the objective of maintaining price stability is transmitted to all parts of the economy and to all jurisdictions of the euro area," it said in a statement.