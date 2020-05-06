UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECB Will Do All 'necessary' Within Mandate After German Bond Ruling

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 02:16 AM

ECB will do all 'necessary' within mandate after German bond ruling

The European Central Bank said Tuesday it would do "everything necessary" to fulfil its mandate of maintaining price stability, after a German court called its massive bond-buying stimulus scheme into question

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ):The European Central Bank said Tuesday it would do "everything necessary" to fulfil its mandate of maintaining price stability, after a German court called its massive bond-buying stimulus scheme into question.

The ECB's governing council "remains fully committed to doing everything necessary within its mandate to ensure that inflation rises to levels consistent with its medium-term aim and that the monetary policy action takenin pursuit of the objective of maintaining price stability is transmitted to all parts of the economy and to all jurisdictions of the euro area," it said in a statement.

Related Topics

German Bank Price Euro All Court

Recent Stories

Austria committed to delivering an experience like ..

3 hours ago

MA’AN starts delivering food baskets to needy re ..

3 hours ago

UAE conducts 1.3 million coronavirus tests

3 hours ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

3 hours ago

France supports decision to postpone World Expo Du ..

3 hours ago

Oman ends school year, upholds Muscat lockdown

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.