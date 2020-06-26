UrduPoint.com
ECB's Lagarde Says 'probably Passed Lowest Point' Of Economic Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:52 PM

The worst of the economic crisis unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic is likely over, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said Friday, warning however that the new normal will look very different from what was before

"We probably have passed the lowest point. I say that with some trepidation because of course there could a severe second wave if we learn anything from the Spanish Flu," she said at an online conference.

"We are not going to return to the status quo. It's going to be different. The recovery is going to be incomplete and transformational."

