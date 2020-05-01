UrduPoint.com
ECB's Pandemic Bond Purchases Could Run 'beyond 2020': Lagarde

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:59 AM

ECB's pandemic bond purchases could run 'beyond 2020': Lagarde

The ECB's new pandemic emergency bond-buying scheme could run beyond 2020, chief Christine Lagarde said Thursday, describing the asset purchases as "the best tool" in the bank's battle against the coronavirus fallout

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ):The ECB's new pandemic emergency bond-buying scheme could run beyond 2020, chief Christine Lagarde said Thursday, describing the asset purchases as "the best tool" in the bank's battle against the coronavirus fallout.

The 750-billion-euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP), launched last month, "might be extended further than the end of 2020" depending on "the length of the crisis", Lagarde told reporters in Frankfurt.

"The best tool we have in our toolbox is indeed the PEPP," she added, vowing "full flexibility" to help the battered eurozone economy.

