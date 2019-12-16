Ecclestone heiress robbed of precious gems in London raid

(@imziishan)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Thieves broke into the home of British socialite Tamara Ecclestone, daughter of former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, and stole valuable jewels, the family said on Monday.

"I can sadly confirm there has been a home invasion.

Internal security are cooperating with police in this matter," her spokesman said.

"Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident."Police confirmed they were called to a property in the exclusive Palace Green -- dubbed "Billionaire's Row" -- near London's Hyde Park, at 11:11 pm (2311 GMT) on Friday.

"Officers attended. It was reported that an amount of high value jewellery had been stolen."