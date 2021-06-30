UrduPoint.com
ECDC Calls For International Coordination Of COVID-19 Test Requirements For Travel

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:30 AM

ECDC Calls for International Coordination of COVID-19 Test Requirements for Travel

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Coronavirus-related travel measures, including a negative test requirement for trips, should be coordinated internationally, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) told Sputnik.

"Travel measures, including the requirement to provide proof of a negative test before travel or on arrival and quarantine for incoming individuals can be tailored according to considerations of vaccination status and VOC [variants of concern] circulation and should be coordinated internationally," a spokesperson said.

By coordinating these measures and carefully implementing them, the ECDC explained, countries can impact the spread of new variants of the coronavirus and possibly prevent reintroduction of any form of the virus, if local levels of transmission are low.

The ECDC is an EU agency tasked with strengthening the bloc's defenses against infectious diseases.

