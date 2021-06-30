ECDC Says Impossible to Estimate When EU Will Achieve Herd Immunity

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) It is impossible to predict when the European Union will acquire herd immunity against COVID-19 due to the emergence of new strains of the virus and uneven patterns of vaccination by country, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) told Sputnik.

The agency stressed that the current aim of the coronavirus vaccination rollout in the EU is to "protect those most at risk for severe disease, hospitalization and death." Because of this, countries have prioritized certain groups for vaccination.

Additionally, it is not currently clear how existing vaccines will hold against new COVID-19 strains and how long their protection will last, the ECDC noted.

"Due to the factors described above, it is not possible to estimate when a so called herd immunity can be reached in the EU," the agency said.

Furthermore, the rate of vaccination and the epidemiological situation also vary by country, making it even harder to predict the results, the ECDC added.