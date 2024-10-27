Inzai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Colombia's Nico Echavarria sunk a short birdie putt at the final hole Sunday to win his second US PGA Tour title by a single stroke at the Zozo Championship in Japan.

The birdie four enabled Echavarria to avoid a playoff with two-time major winner Justin Thomas and his fellow American Max Greyserman, who finished tied for second at 19-under par.

The Colombian reached the green in two at the par-five 18th and calmly rolled up a 40-foot eagle attempt to three feet before stroking home the winning putt at Narashino Country Club.

"It's surreal, this moment is very special," said the 30-year-old, whose previous win came at the Puerto Rico Open in March 2023.

"It's been a good year for me, I just haven't had that top result.

I've been very consistent, I've learned a lot this year."

Echavarria took a two-shot lead into the final round where he carded a three-under 67 to finish on 20-under 260.

A bogey at the eighth and another at 14 had opened the door for Thomas and Greyserman but the Colombian held his nerve to birdie two of the final three holes for the victory.

"I don't think I would have won this week without the victory in Puerto Rico," he said.

"I pulled a lot of that moment in the last round on Sunday in Puerto Rico, I used it a lot this week to stay patient, stay calm.

"This is a very challenging course, there's a lot of hard holes and I was able to use that in my favour and I was able to get it done and beat two amazing players."