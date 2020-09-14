UrduPoint.com
Echinacea Preparation Can Potentially Be Effective Prophylaxis Against COVID-19 - Study

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 09:42 PM

Echinacea Preparation Can Potentially Be Effective Prophylaxis Against COVID-19 - Study

Echinacea preparation may potentially be effective as a prophylaxis against COVID-19, according to a research by the Swiss Federal Institute for NBC-Protection

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Echinacea preparation may potentially be effective as a prophylaxis against COVID-19, according to a research by the Swiss Federal Institute for NBC-Protection.

"We have shown that four human coronaviruses (HCoV-229E, MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2) are inactivated by Echinaforce in vitro, further strengthening its use as a prophylactic treatment against a wide range of respiratory viruses," the Spiez laboratory said in the study.

The laboratory noted that an in-vitro study does not prove the efficacy of an active ingredient in humans.

