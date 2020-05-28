UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Echo Of Moscow Journalist, MediaZona Chief Editor Detained For Picketing Near Police HQ

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:26 PM

Echo of Moscow Journalist, MediaZona Chief Editor Detained for Picketing Near Police HQ

The editor-in-chief of Echo of Moscow, Alexei Venediktov, confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that the radio station's journalist, Tatyana Felgengauer, has been detained over picketing near the Moscow Police headquarters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The editor-in-chief of Echo of Moscow, Alexei Venediktov, confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that the radio station's journalist, Tatyana Felgengauer, has been detained over picketing near the Moscow Police headquarters.

"I can confirm this. There was an individual picket at the Main Directorate of Internal Affairs of the city of Moscow in support of journalist Ilya Azar, who was arrested for 15 days. Lawyers have already been informed. Lawyers [Sergei] Badamshin and Kaloi Akhilgov are already working," Venediktov said when asked to confirm Felgengauer's detention.

Meanwhile, the editor-in-chief of the MediaZona news outlet, Sergey Smirnov, also confirmed his detention to Sputnik, saying that he was detained 10 seconds into his picket.

"They [police] detained me after 10 seconds and justified it by saying it was not allowed to hold any street events. But I did not quite understand, because, in my opinion, I did not even stand there for 10 seconds. Three seconds, maybe ... They calmly escorted me to the prisoner transport vehicle," Smirnov said, adding that journalist Aleksander Plyushchev had also been detained.

Earlier in the day, the Moscow City Court sentenced Ilya Azar, a journalist with Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper, to 15 days of administrative arrest for holding a single-person picket on May 26. Azar was protesting in support of Vladimir Vorontsov, the administrator of the online community, "Police Ombudsman."

Related Topics

Police Prisoner Moscow Russia Lawyers Vehicle Vladimir Putin May Court

Recent Stories

Cypriot Cabinet Approves Bill on EastMed Gas Pipel ..

1 minute ago

Italian Statistics Institute Forecasts 400,000 Job ..

1 minute ago

Filipina nurse says Sheikh Mohamed’s appreciatio ..

1 hour ago

Belarus Expects EU to Notify Minsk on Ratification ..

1 minute ago

Russian Stock Indices Close Up 1.4-2.4% Amid Growt ..

1 minute ago

Spain Records 182 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Gradual ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.