ECHR Accepts Navalny's Complaint Over Lack Of Probe Of His Alleged Poisoning
Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:54 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has accepted Alexey Navalny complaint over the lack of investigation into his alleged poisoning, the court said Thursday.
The complaint was filed on August 21 and accepted for review on January 12.