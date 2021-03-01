MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The Strasbourg court accepted for consideration Russia's request to reverse the decision on provisional measures for Alexey Navalny, Russia's representative in the ECHR, Deputy Justice Minister Mikhail Galperin, said on Monday.

"An official document was officially sent to the court with a request to reconsider this decision and declare this complaint inapplicable, and it was accepted. It was accepted by the court for consideration, we were notified about it," Galperin said.