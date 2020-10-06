ECHR Calls on Turkey to Refrain From Violations of Human Rights in Nagorno-Karabakh

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) released a decision on Tuesday calling upon all countries directly or indirectly involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including Turkey, to refrain from actions that can lead to violations of human rights of local civilians

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) released a decision on Tuesday calling upon all countries directly or indirectly involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including Turkey, to refrain from actions that can lead to violations of human rights of local civilians.

The court's decision comes in response to Armenia's request that interim measures under Rule 39 of the Rules of Court be applied on Turkey. The case was reviewed by seven judges under the application number 43517/20, Armenia v. Turkey, according to the court's press release.

"Taking account of the escalation of the conflict, the Court has decided to apply Rule 39 of the Rules of Court (interim measures) again.

It now calls on all States directly or indirectly involved in the conflict, including Turkey, to refrain from actions that contribute to breaches of the Convention rights of civilians, and to respect their obligations under the Convention," the court said.

"Interim measures" under Rule 39 are, as quoted in the press release, "urgent measures which, according to the Court's well-established practice, apply only where there is an imminent risk of irreparable harm."