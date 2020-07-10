UrduPoint.com
ECHR Confirms To Sputnik Receiving Dutch Claim Against Russia Over MH17 Case

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) confirmed to Sputnik on Friday that it had received the Netherlands' claim against Russia regarding its alleged role in the 2014 deadly crash of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine.

"We confirm that the Court have received an application filed by the NL [the Netherlands] Government and directed against the Russian Federation concerning flight MH17. It is currently under examination and further details will be given in due course," the ECHR said.

Ukraine Russia Netherlands Government Court

