MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) considers some of Ukraine's claims against Russia over Crimea unsubstantiated, such as killings of civilians, detention and frightening of journalists, the Russian Justice Ministry said Thursday.

The court found Ukraine's complaints partially admissible.

"The ECHR has also decided that a number of claims made by the Ukrainian authorities against Russia were unsubstantiated, including alleged killings of civilians, groundless detention and frightening of foreign journalists, illegal requisitioning of property of Ukrainian troops, discrimination of ethnic Ukrainians, politically motivated criminal persecution, persecution of pro-Ukrainian sentiments, refusal to register religious or some other organization," the press service of the ministry said.