ECHR Decision on Provisional Measures for Navalny Unprecedented - Russian Justice Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on provisional measures for Alexey Navalny is unprecedented, this has never happened in the history of the ECHR, Russian's representative in the ECHR, Deputy Justice minister Mikhail Galperin said on Monday.

"You can easily determine which decision is politicized. This is always a decision with gross procedural violations, where the court itself violates its own rules. When unprecedented decisions are made, like the decision that was mentioned today ” on the so-called provisional measures [in relation to Navalny].

It is, of course, absolutely unprecedented, this has never happened in the history of the ECHR," Galperin said at a roundtable dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Russia's membership in the Council of Europe.

On February 16, the ECHR published a call on the Russian government to release Navalny, whom the court replaced the suspended sentence with a real one in the Yves Rocher case in early February. Moscow called it an attempt to interfere in internal affairs and pressure on the court.