UrduPoint.com

ECHR Declares Partially Admissible Lawsuit Of Netherlands, Ukraine Against Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 08:14 PM

ECHR Declares Partially Admissible Lawsuit of Netherlands, Ukraine Against Russia

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg found partially admissible the joint lawsuit of the Netherlands and Ukraine against Russia, which, among other things, concerned the 2014 MH17 plane crash, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Wednesday

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg found partially admissible the joint lawsuit of the Netherlands and Ukraine against Russia, which, among other things, concerned the 2014 MH17 plane crash, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The MH17 passenger flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia crashed in the Donbas conflict zone on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers, mostly Dutch citizens, and crew members on board were killed.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Strasbourg Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Malaysia Netherlands July All From Court

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid to approach court against Mohsin Naq ..

Sheikh Rashid to approach court against Mohsin Naqvi

38 seconds ago
 Dubai Customs continues its activities in 6th Cust ..

Dubai Customs continues its activities in 6th Customs Week

16 minutes ago
 Mushroom farming creates livelihood opportunities, ..

Mushroom farming creates livelihood opportunities, promotes intake of healthy fo ..

7 minutes ago
 Moscow Will Retaliate Against Western Arms Donors ..

Moscow Will Retaliate Against Western Arms Donors to Kiev If Threatened - Diplom ..

7 minutes ago
 Greek Opposition Raises Issue of Vote of No Confid ..

Greek Opposition Raises Issue of Vote of No Confidence to Government - Leader

7 minutes ago
 Western Envoys, Pedersen Reaffirm UNSCR 2254 as 'O ..

Western Envoys, Pedersen Reaffirm UNSCR 2254 as 'Only Viable Solution' to Syrian ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.