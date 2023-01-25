ECHR Declares Partially Admissible Lawsuit of Netherlands, Ukraine Against Russia

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg found partially admissible the joint lawsuit of the Netherlands and Ukraine against Russia, which, among other things, concerned the 2014 MH17 plane crash, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Wednesday

The MH17 passenger flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia crashed in the Donbas conflict zone on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers, mostly Dutch citizens, and crew members on board were killed.