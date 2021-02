MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) demanded the immediate release of Alexey Navalny, whose suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case was replaced with a real one, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova told Sputnik.

"I received a letter from the ECHR, the court demands the immediate release of Navalny," the lawyer said.