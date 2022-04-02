(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has refused to review a complaint by jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili regarding alleged mistreatment in a Georgian prison, Georgian Deputy Justice Minster Beka Dzamashvili said on Friday.

The former president was put in jail shortly after returning to Georgia last fall where he was wanted on several charges, including abuse of power, stealing public money, and ordering a crackdown on a peaceful rally.

"The Strasbourg court thinks this case lacks special circumstances concerning human rights protection, which would require a further examination of the case.

This decision thus confirms that the treatment of Mikheil Saakashvili by the Georgian penal system is completely in line with the standards set by the European court and his rights and interests are completely protected," Dzamashvili said at a briefing.

Saakashvili was the president of Georgia for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2013 and was barred from seeking a third term under the Georgian constitution. Shortly after the end of his term, Saakashvili left the country. He actively supported Ukraine's Euromaidan in 2014 and 2015 and was appointed the governor of the Ukrainian region of Odesa after receiving Ukrainian citizenship.