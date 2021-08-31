(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) found no state involvement in the assassination of human rights activist Natalia Estemirova, who worked in an office of the Memorial rights organization in Chechnya, but pointed to the Russian government's failure to properly investigate the crime.

"The evidence did not support the State involvement in her murder," ECHR said in a press release.

At the same time, the ECHR found that the Russian government failed to comply with its obligation to furnish necessary facilities for the examination of the case.

"The Court was unable to conclude that the investigation had been carried out thoroughly, particularly taking into account the material in the Court's possession and that certain contradictions in the expert evidence remained unsolved led it to doubt that the investigation had been effective.

Taking into account that the criminal investigation is still open, the Court indicated that the authorities should, in so far possible, attempt to ascertain the circumstances of Ms Estemirova's abduction and murder, identifying the perpetrators, and punishing those responsible, where appropriate," the press release read on.