ECHR Has Not Notified Russia About Dutch Claim Over MH17 Crash - Russian Justice Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The Russian authorities have not received any notification from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) about the Netherlands' claim related to the circumstances of the MH17 flight's crash over eastern Ukraine back in 2014, the Russian Ministry of Justice said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Dutch government said it had decided to bring Russia before the ECHR over its alleged tole into the downing of Flight MH17. The Dutch-led Joint Investigative Team, conducting a probe into the case, believes that the Boeing was shot down from a weapon belonging to a Russian military unit.

"The Russian Federation authorities have not been notified by the ECHR about the Netherlands filing a claim against Russia over the Malaysian Boeing's crash in 2014 in the skies over Ukraine," the Ministry of Justice said in a statement.

The ministry added it would engage in necessary action in cooperation with relevant agencies if it was notified about the claim.

"Before considering the claim on the merits, the ECHR should evaluate its applicability, with participation of the sides. This stage could last several years. It should be noted that Russia firmly refutes accusations of playing a role in the Boeing's crash," the statement read on.