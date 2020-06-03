UrduPoint.com
ECHR May Decide In 2020 On Admissibility Of Complaint On Crimea - Russian Justice Ministry

ECHR May Decide in 2020 on Admissibility of Complaint on Crimea - Russian Justice Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) may decide in 2020 on the admissibility of Ukraine's interstate complaint on Crimea, Russia's Representative to the ECHR, Deputy Justice Minister Mikhail Galperin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Two interstate complaints are in the active phase - on Crimea and on the east of Ukraine. On the first of them, last September there were open hearings in Strasbourg, during which we presented our position. There is a possibility that this year the ECHR may rule on the admissibility of the complaint," Galperin said.

"In this case, there will be further proceedings on the merits, which may take several years," the representative said.

