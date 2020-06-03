UrduPoint.com
ECHR May Decide In 2020 On Georgia's Claim Against Russia Over 2008 Events - Official

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 10:20 AM

ECHR May Decide in 2020 on Georgia's Claim Against Russia Over 2008 Events - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) may render a decision in 2020 on Georgia's inter-state application against Russia regarding the 2008 events in South Ossetia, Russia's representative to the ECHR, Deputy Justice Minister Mikhail Galperin, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The ECHR dossier includes Georgia's inter-state applications against Russia. All the hearings and opinion exchanges have been completed regarding one of them, dealing with the 2008 events in South Ossetia. The ECHR may make its final ruling this year," Galperin said.

In August 2008, Georgia launched a military offensive against its breakaway region of South Ossetia and partially destroyed its capital of Tskhinval. Russia sent troops to South Ossetia to protect local residents, many of whom were Russian nationals. After five days of hostilities, Russia managed to expel Georgian troops from the self-proclaimed republic. Later in August, Moscow recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, which prompted Georgia to cut its diplomatic ties with Russia.

