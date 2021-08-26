UrduPoint.com

ECHR Obligates Poland, Latvia To Provide Migrants On Belarusian Border With Essentials

Thu 26th August 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021)  The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled on Wednesday that Latvia and Poland provide essential aid to irregular migrants bulked on their borders with Belarus.

"The Court decided, without prejudice to any duties that Belarus may have under international law regarding the situation of the applicants, to apply Rule 39 and request that the Polish and Latvian authorities provide all the applicants with food, water, clothing, adequate medical care and, if possible, temporary shelter," the ECHR said.

The measure should be in effect and performed starting Wednesday until September 15 inclusive, but it does not entail that Latvia or Poland have to grant migrants entry on their territories.

The ruling applies to 32 Afghan citizens who are currently stranded at the Polish-Belarusian border and 41 Kurdish Iraqis on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border. The migrants are unable neither to return to Belarus, which is not a signatory to the European Convention on Human Rights, nor to enter Latvia and Poland, according to the statement.

Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania have repeatedly accused Belarus of facilitating migrants' illegal crossing of the border to get into the European Union in response to the Western sanctions against Minsk. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko maintains that the country is unable to suppress the influx of migrants because of the sanctions.

