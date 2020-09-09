UrduPoint.com
ECHR Registers 10 Complaints In Case Of Armenia's Ex-President Kocharyan - Lawyer

The European Court for Human Rights has registered 10 complaints in the case of the former president of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, the defendant's lawyer, Aik Alumyan, said on Wednesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The European Court for Human Rights has registered 10 complaints in the case of the former president of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, the defendant's lawyer, Aik Alumyan, said on Wednesday.

"Ten complaints related to this or that lawless action against Kocharyan were registered as separate cases, two more complaints were registered in the form of annexes to the cases," Alumayn said at a press conference at the Sputnik Armenia press center.

In July 2018, the Special Investigation Service charged Kocharyan with undermining constitutional order as a part of a criminal case into the dispersal of rallies that took place on March 1, 2008. The former president is also accused of receiving large bribes. Kocharyan denies any wrongdoing and considers the accusations as political persecution. Since 2018, he has been arrested three times.

