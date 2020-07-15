UrduPoint.com
ECHR Registers Netherlands' Complaint Against Russia Over MH17 - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) registered the Netherlands' complaint against Russia over MH17, according to a court statement shared with Sputnik.

On Friday, the Dutch government stated its intention to file a lawsuit against Russia with the ECHR in connection with the crash of flight MH17. The Russian Foreign Ministry regarded the filing of the complaint as another blow to Russian-Dutch relations.

"The Netherlands filed a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights against the Russian Federation. This is due to the disaster on July 17, 2014, of flight MH17 over the territory of Eastern Ukraine," the statement said.

The court added that there are currently five interstate complaints and over 7,000 individual complaints pending in connection with "events in Crimea and Eastern Ukraine.

"

"The Dutch government claims that the Russian government was responsible for the deaths in violation of articles 2 [the right to life], 3 [the prohibition of torture and inhuman or degrading treatment] and 13 [the right to an effective remedy] of the European Convention on Human Rights" the release said.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crashed in eastern Ukraine on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people aboard died. The Dutch prosecution believes that the plane was downed by a Russian missile launched from Ukraine's breakaway east. Russia, which conducted its investigation, said it had given the Dutch team evidence, such as radar data, proving the plane was shot down by a Ukrainian Buk missile.

