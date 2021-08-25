ECHR Rejects French Firefighters' Bid to Halt Mandatory Vaccinations

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The European Court of Human Rights has rejected a bid by 672 French firefighters to suspend a law mandating that they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or removed from work.

A seven-judge panel ruled on Tuesday that their requests "lay outside the scope of Rule 39 of the Rules of Court." They said such requests are only granted when there is a real risk of irreversible harm.

French lawmakers passed a bill in July that requires medical workers and firefighters to be fully vaccinated or face work restrictions, including suspension from exercising their occupation or a salary freeze.

The top French court upheld the restrictions in early August. The French are now required to obtain a health pass or a negative COVID-19 test to enter public venues. The measures aim to curb the spread of more contagious coronavirus mutations.