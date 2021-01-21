MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) rejected Georgia's claims against Russia regarding the events of August 2008 in South Ossetia, the press service of the Russian Justice Ministry said Thursday.

According to the ministry, the court ruled that Russia could not be held accountable under the Convention on Human Rights for the incidents that took place when Russian troops were defending against the attack of the Georgian military on the peacekeepers and civilians from August 8-12. The court rejected Georgia's claim that Russian military made an incursion in South Ossetia on August 7 ” that is, before the Georgian troops began an attack in Tskhinval.