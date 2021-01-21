UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECHR Rejects Georgia's Claims Against Russia Over South Ossetia - Russian Justice Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 03:40 PM

ECHR Rejects Georgia's Claims Against Russia Over South Ossetia - Russian Justice Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) rejected Georgia's claims against Russia regarding the events of August 2008 in South Ossetia, the press service of the Russian Justice Ministry said Thursday.

According to the ministry, the court ruled that Russia could not be held accountable under the Convention on Human Rights for the incidents that took place when Russian troops were defending against the attack of the Georgian military on the peacekeepers and civilians from August 8-12. The court rejected Georgia's claim that Russian military made an incursion in South Ossetia on August 7 ” that is, before the Georgian troops began an attack in Tskhinval.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Georgia August From Court

Recent Stories

Maulana Fazl of being "tricked" again, warns Sheik ..

6 minutes ago

Breaking: UAE approves Russia&#039;s Sputnik vacci ..

15 minutes ago

Fire at world's biggest vaccine maker in India: lo ..

17 minutes ago

As pandemic worsens, Biden unveils ambitious Covid ..

17 minutes ago

Beijing reports 2 new locally transmitted COVID-19 ..

17 minutes ago

Hungary Approves Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Agains ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.