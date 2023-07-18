(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) announced on Tuesday that it had rejected Russia's complaint against Ukraine, including the one concerning the crash of Flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine, explaining that Moscow failed to respond to the court's numerous requests.

In 2021, Russia sent the ECHR a complaint against Ukraine regarding Kiev's systematic violations of the European Convention on Human Rights since 2014.

"In its decision today the European Court of Human Rights has decided, unanimously, to: strike the application out of its list of cases. The Court concluded that the Russian Government no longer wished to pursue their application as they had repeatedly failed to reply to its correspondence," the court's ruling read.