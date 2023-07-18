Open Menu

ECHR Rejects Russia's Complaint Against Ukraine Concerning Crash Of MH17

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ECHR Rejects Russia's Complaint Against Ukraine Concerning Crash of MH17

HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) announced on Tuesday that it had rejected Russia's complaint against Ukraine, including the one concerning the crash of Flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine, explaining that Moscow failed to respond to the court's numerous requests.

In 2021, Russia sent the ECHR a complaint against Ukraine regarding Kiev's systematic violations of the European Convention on Human Rights since 2014.

"In its decision today the European Court of Human Rights has decided, unanimously, to: strike the application out of its list of cases. The Court concluded that the Russian Government no longer wished to pursue their application as they had repeatedly failed to reply to its correspondence," the court's ruling read.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev Government Court

Recent Stories

Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as ..

Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as GB Assembly deputy speaker

22 minutes ago
 Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting o ..

Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting other women

2 hours ago
 Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways ..

Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways for its grand return to servi ..

2 hours ago
 Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader ..

Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas

2 hours ago
 Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with ..

Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with New Zealand

2 hours ago
 France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pak ..

France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran

3 hours ago
SCA receives applications for licensing companies ..

SCA receives applications for licensing companies intending to provide &#039;Vir ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collabo ..

DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collaboration for sustainable develop ..

3 hours ago
 AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions ..

AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions in Sharjah in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 Court summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi for July 20 ..

Court summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi for July 20 in marriage case

3 hours ago
 ADNOC to launch first high-speed hydrogen refuelin ..

ADNOC to launch first high-speed hydrogen refueling station in Middle East

3 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging civilians' ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging civilians' trial in military courts

3 hours ago

More Stories From World