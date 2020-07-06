The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled on Monday to request from the Russian authorities a copy of the complete file of the investigation into Boris Nemtsov's assassination

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled on Monday to request from the Russian authorities a copy of the complete file of the investigation into Boris Nemtsov's assassination.

In August 2015, the prominent Russian politician's daughter, Zhanna Nemtsova, lodged a complaint with the ECHR over what she said was an ineffective investigation into her father's death under Article 2 of the Convention (Right to Life) and Article 13 (Right to an Effective Remedy).

"Did the applicant [Zhanna Nemtsova] have at her disposal an effective domestic remedy for her complaint under Article 2 of the Convention, as required by Article 13 of the Convention? The Government are requested to submit a copy of the complete investigation file," the court's statement read.

Vadim Prokhorov, a lawyer for Nemtsova, told Sputnik in February this year that the investigation had been extended until May.

Nemtsov, who held several senior positions in the Russian government in the 1990s and had been actively engaged in the opposition in the 2000s, was killed in central Moscow on February 27, 2015. Five suspects in the case of the politician's assassination were found guilty by the jury in late June 2017.

On July 13, 2017, a Moscow court sentenced Anzor Gubashev to 19 years in prison, while his brother Shadid was sentenced to 16 years. Temirlan Eskerkhanov was sentenced to 14 years in prison. Nemtsov's killer, Zaur Dadayev, was sentenced to 20 years and his other accomplice, Khamzat Bakhaev, was given 11 years.