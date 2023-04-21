UrduPoint.com

ECHR Requests Data On Ex-President Saakashvili's Health From Georgia

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 11:10 AM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has asked the Georgian Ministry of Justice for additional documents on former President Mikheil Saakashvili's health condition, Saakashvili's mother Giuli Alasania said.

On April 11, Saakashvili's lawyers applied a lawsuit to Strasbourg after Georgian courts had refused to postpone the former president's imprisonment to let him to be treated in a foreign clinic.

"Indeed, the European Court sent these requests and asked for additional papers (on Saakashvili's health and physical condition)... The lawyers are working on it already. The request has been sent to both parties (lawyers and the justice ministry) in order to gain the most objective data possible," Alasania told reporters on Thursday.

Saakashvili's condition deteriorates every day, his mother said.

"Yesterday, his temperature was 38 (degrees Celsius) again. His hair fell out entirely. Active movement is out of question, he has no muscles left," Alasania added.

The former president was put in jail in Georgia on October 1, 2021, shortly after returning from Ukraine. He is serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power, stealing public money and ordering a crackdown on a peaceful rally. Saakashvili's doctors and supporters say that his health has deteriorated dramatically since he went on several hunger strikes during his detention. In November 2022, Saakashvili's attorney, Shalva Khachapuridze, said that a medical examination had detected a heavy metal and arsenic, in addition to mercury, in the ex-president's body.

Saakashvili was the pro-Western president of Georgia for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2013. He carried out massive reforms to root out the widespread corruption but also became known for his violent response to opposition protests. After the end of his last term, Saakashvili left the country for Ukraine, where he received citizenship, actively supported Euromaidan and served as the governor of the Odesa region.

