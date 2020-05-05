UrduPoint.com
ECHR Rules Romania Firing Ex-Chief Prosecutor For Corruption Illegal

Tue 05th May 2020

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday ruled that the dismissal by the Romanian government of Laura Codruta Kovesi, the former chief prosecutor of Romania's National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA), was a violation of her freedom of expression and of the right to a fair hearing

Kovesi took the state of Romania to court in late 2018, after she was fired following five years of leadership in the anti-corruption directorate and thousands of exposing criminal cases into corruption offenses committed by ministers, mayors, judges, lawmakers and other high-ranking political officials, including former Prime Minister Victor Ponta.

"In the case of Kovesi v. Romania the Court found a breach of freedom of expression and of the right to a fair hearing. In 2018 the applicant was removed from her post as chief prosecutor of the National Anti-corruption Directorate following her criticism of changes to the anti-corruption legislation," the ECHR said in a press release.

According to the court, Kovesi's dismissal "must have discouraged" prosecutors and judges in Romania from "taking part in public debate on legislative reforms affecting the judiciary, and on issues relating to judicial independence more generally."

Kovesi was appointed DNA Chief Prosecutor in 2013 to only be fired in 2018 over alleged abuse of power before the end of her second term, as requested by the Romanian Ministry of Justice. The ex-official has claimed that it was due to her professional activities and critical views expressed publicly. She has also said that she was denied a chance to challenge the dismissal in court.

Last October, Kovesi was approved by the European Union to head the newly established European Public Prosecutor's Office, due to start functioning in November of this year.

