ECHR Rules That Migrants in Poland Cannot Be Expelled to Belarus

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that migrants in Poland cannot be sent back to Belarus if they are already on Polish territory

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that migrants in Poland cannot be sent back to Belarus if they are already on Polish territory.

In the period from August 20 to December 3, 2021, the ECHR considered a total of 47 applications for interim measures on the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, filed by 198 applicants.

44 requests were filed against Poland, the rest against Latvia and Lithuania.

"In the majority of applications, where the applicants claimed to be in Poland and asked not to be pushed back to Belarus, the Court applied Rule 39 for a set amount of time and ruled that the applicants should not be removed from Poland if they were indeed on Polish territory," the resolution says.

In a number of cases, the ECtHR called on governments to provide applicants with food, water, clothing, medical care, and, if possible, with temporary asylum.