UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECHR Says Received Russia's Request To Review Navalny Ruling - Court To Sputnik

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 03:58 PM

ECHR Says Received Russia's Request to Review Navalny Ruling - Court to Sputnik

The European Court for Human Rights (ECHR) has received the Russian Justice Ministry's request to review the ruling on opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the court's press office told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) The European Court for Human Rights (ECHR) has received the Russian Justice Ministry's request to review the ruling on opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the court's press office told Sputnik.

"We have indeed received a letter from the Government concerning this application," the Strasbourg court said.

The press service did not say whether the ECHR intends to reconsider the decision.

Related Topics

Russia Strasbourg From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

NA-75 by-polls: Inquiry report prepared and sent t ..

27 minutes ago

China schedule development of old revolutionary ba ..

2 minutes ago

Govt trying its best to bring transparency in elec ..

2 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,105 new COVID-19 cases, 3,355 reco ..

44 minutes ago

Russia reports 12,604 new coronavirus cases, 337 d ..

45 minutes ago

China makes headway in legal education for minors ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.