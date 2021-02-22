The European Court for Human Rights (ECHR) has received the Russian Justice Ministry's request to review the ruling on opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the court's press office told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) The European Court for Human Rights (ECHR) has received the Russian Justice Ministry's request to review the ruling on opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the court's press office told Sputnik.

"We have indeed received a letter from the Government concerning this application," the Strasbourg court said.

The press service did not say whether the ECHR intends to reconsider the decision.