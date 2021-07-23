PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has registered Russia's first interstate complaint against Ukraine, the court's communique says.

"The Government of Russia has lodged an application with the European Court of Human Rights against Ukraine.

The case concerns the Russian Government's allegation of an administrative practice in Ukraine of, among other things, killings, abductions, forced displacement, interference with the right to vote, restrictions on the use of the Russian language and attacks on Russian embassies and consulates. They also complain about the water supply to Crimea at the Northern Crimean Canal being switched off and allege that Ukraine was responsible for the deaths of those on board Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 because it failed to close its airspace," the document says.

Russia has lodged the application on Thursday, it has been registered, the ECHR said.