ECHR Says Russia Responsible For Litvinenko Death,Awards $117,328 In Compensation To Widow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 02:13 PM

ECHR Says Russia Responsible for Litvinenko Death,Awards $117,328 in Compensation to Widow

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) recognized Russia responsible for the 2006 death of Alexander Litvinenko, an ex-security service officer, accusing the authorities of failing to conduct an effective investigation, and awarded 100,000 euros ($117,328) in compensation for moral damage to his widow

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) recognized Russia responsible for the 2006 death of Alexander Litvinenko, an ex-security service officer, accusing the authorities of failing to conduct an effective investigation, and awarded 100,000 Euros ($117,328) in compensation for moral damage to his widow.

"Having reviewed all evidence before him, the Chairman considered that there existed a strong probability that when poisoning Mr Litvinenko, Mr Lugovoy and Mr Kovtun were acting under the direction of the Russian security service .

.. The (Russian) Government failed to provide any other satisfactory and convincing explanation of the events," the court ruling read.

"The Russian authorities failed to carry out an effective investigation themselves," the document read on.

The ECHR ruled that Russia is obligated to pay 100,000 euros to widow Marina Litvinenko in compensation for moral damage and 22,500 euros in compensation for litigation costs.

