ECHR Says To Consider Armenia's Request To Force Baku To Stop Attacks On Civilians
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) will consider Armenia request to oblige Baku to stop attacks on civilians facilities, the court's press service told Sputnik.
The court press service did not say when exactly the request would be considered.