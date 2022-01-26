UrduPoint.com

ECHR Should Reject Kiev's Claim Against Moscow On Donbas Children As Unacceptable - Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ECHR Should Reject Kiev's Claim Against Moscow on Donbas Children as Unacceptable - Envoy

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Ukraine's lawsuit stipulating violations by Moscow of the Convention on Human Rights while taking out children from the breakaway region of Donbas in 2014 should be dismissed by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) as groundless and unacceptable, Russia's representative to ECHR Mikhail Vinogradov said on Wednesday.

Ukraine lodged a complaint with the Strasbourg-based court in 2014, claiming that the children were abducted in three groups between June and August 2014  in eastern Ukraine and temporarily transferred to Russia. Ukraine says the alleged abductions and illegal border crossings were in violation of the 1950 European Convention on Human Rights.

According to him, Kiev's complaint is unacceptable because the Ukrainian government has not used all domestic remedies to resolve the issue, he told the court.

Besides, the presented evidence and facts of the case do not prove violations of the Convention since children were relocated from Donbas to Russia voluntarily accompanied by adults for the sake of their safety, Vinogradov said.

In this regard, the claim is not subject to consideration on the merits in the ECHR, he noted.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev June August Border All From Government Court

Recent Stories

UVAS arranges awareness session on SDGs, their imp ..

UVAS arranges awareness session on SDGs, their implementation

18 minutes ago
 CTD arrests member of banned outfit from Peshawar

CTD arrests member of banned outfit from Peshawar

23 minutes ago
 Mongolia adds 3,080 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia adds 3,080 new COVID-19 cases

19 minutes ago
 Dutch Complaint Against Russia on MH17 Case Should ..

Dutch Complaint Against Russia on MH17 Case Should be Rejected - Moscow

19 minutes ago
 Russian Envoy to ECHR Slams Kiev Remarks on Donbas ..

Russian Envoy to ECHR Slams Kiev Remarks on Donbas Residents Getting Russian Pas ..

19 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs 353.119 million to acquire land ..

Govt allocates Rs 353.119 million to acquire land for ANF academy

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.