STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Ukraine's lawsuit stipulating violations by Moscow of the Convention on Human Rights while taking out children from the breakaway region of Donbas in 2014 should be dismissed by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) as groundless and unacceptable, Russia's representative to ECHR Mikhail Vinogradov said on Wednesday.

Ukraine lodged a complaint with the Strasbourg-based court in 2014, claiming that the children were abducted in three groups between June and August 2014 in eastern Ukraine and temporarily transferred to Russia. Ukraine says the alleged abductions and illegal border crossings were in violation of the 1950 European Convention on Human Rights.

According to him, Kiev's complaint is unacceptable because the Ukrainian government has not used all domestic remedies to resolve the issue, he told the court.

Besides, the presented evidence and facts of the case do not prove violations of the Convention since children were relocated from Donbas to Russia voluntarily accompanied by adults for the sake of their safety, Vinogradov said.

In this regard, the claim is not subject to consideration on the merits in the ECHR, he noted.