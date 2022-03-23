ECHR to Consider Appeals Against Russia Submitted Before September 16

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said it will consider complaints against Russia submitted before September 16 following Moscow's withdrawal from the Council of Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said it will consider complaints against Russia submitted before September 16 following Moscow's withdrawal from the Council of Europe.

"The Court remains competent to deal with applications directed against the Russian Federation in relation to acts or omissions capable of constituting a violation of the Convention provided that they occurred until 16 September 2022," the resolution of the court reads.

The court ruled out immediate annulment of the previous decision to suspend consideration of all applications against Russia issued on March 16 after Russia's withdrawal.

The court added that Russia will cease to be party to the European Convention on Human Rights on September 16.

On March 16, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe voted in favor of Russia's withdrawal from the organization with 216 of 219 votes in support. By that time, Russia had already sent a withdrawal notice signed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in response to the suspension of its membership over the military operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.