UrduPoint.com

ECHR To Consider Appeals Against Russia Submitted Before September 16

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2022 | 10:52 PM

ECHR to Consider Appeals Against Russia Submitted Before September 16

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said it will consider complaints against Russia submitted before September 16 following Moscow's withdrawal from the Council of Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said it will consider complaints against Russia submitted before September 16 following Moscow's withdrawal from the Council of Europe.

"The Court remains competent to deal with applications directed against the Russian Federation in relation to acts or omissions capable of constituting a violation of the Convention provided that they occurred until 16 September 2022," the resolution of the court reads.

The court ruled out immediate annulment of the previous decision to suspend consideration of all applications against Russia issued on March 16 after Russia's withdrawal.

The court added that Russia will cease to be party to the European Convention on Human Rights on September 16.

On March 16, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe voted in favor of Russia's withdrawal from the organization with 216 of 219 votes in support. By that time, Russia had already sent a withdrawal notice signed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in response to the suspension of its membership over the military operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Luhansk Donetsk February March September All From Court

Recent Stories

Prime Minister to enjoy victory in no-confidence m ..

Prime Minister to enjoy victory in no-confidence move: Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

55 seconds ago
 Zelensky to address Swedish, Danish parliaments

Zelensky to address Swedish, Danish parliaments

57 seconds ago
 Sanofi Says Will Only Supply Essential Medicines t ..

Sanofi Says Will Only Supply Essential Medicines to Russia, Belarus

1 minute ago
 Trudeau Says Western States Must Continue Sending ..

Trudeau Says Western States Must Continue Sending Lethal Aid to Ukraine to Count ..

1 minute ago
 National flag hoisted at Pakistan House to mark Pa ..

National flag hoisted at Pakistan House to mark Pakistan day in N.Y.

5 minutes ago
 Black-White Wealth Gap in US Housing 'Wider Than E ..

Black-White Wealth Gap in US Housing 'Wider Than Even' - Officials

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>