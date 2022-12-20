PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has rejected far-right French politician Eric Zemmour's appeal of a 2016 French court verdict convicting him of inciting racial hatred, French media reported on Tuesday.

The court in Strasbourg ruled freedom of expression can be trespassed in a democratic society if it is to protect the rights of third persons, the Liberation newspaper reported.

Former French presidential candidate and leader of the far-right Reconquete party, Zemmour was sentenced to a 5,000 euro ($5,300) fine by a French court for making controversial statements on immigration on national television.

The fine was reduced to 3,000 after he appealed it.

In a 2016 appearance on France 5 tv channel, Zemmour said France "has been under invasion for thirty years" by migrants and asylum seekers professing Islam. He said Muslims "should be forced to choose between islam and France."

Zemmour was issued another fine of of 10,000 Euros in January 2022 for inciting racial hatred over his 2020 statement on CNews that isolated underage migrants "have nothing to do here (in France), they are thieves, murderers, rapists" and should be deported.