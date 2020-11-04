UrduPoint.com
ECHR Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan To Respect Int'l Norms Regarding Prisoners' Rights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:28 PM

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to respect the international norms governing the treatment of prisoners amid the ongoing conflict in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to respect the international norms governing the treatment of prisoners amid the ongoing conflict in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The Court ...

further notes the existence of international mechanisms for the protection of persons captured during armed conflict and urges both Armenia and Azerbaijan to participate in the relevant procedures," a press release published by the court read.

The ECHR said that it has received multiple requests on this matter from the governments of Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as from the families of individual prisoners, since the conflict flared up in late September.

