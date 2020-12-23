ECHR Website Hit by Cyberattack After Court Ruled to Free Turkish Opposition Politician

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The website of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) was exposed to a large-scale cyberattack following its verdict urging Ankara to immediately release prominent Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas from pre-trial detention, the court said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the ECHR ruled that the Turkish authorities must free the former coleader of Turkey's pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party, who was charged with terrorism-related offenses, saying Ankara violated numerous human rights, including freedom of expression and liberty.

"Following the delivery of the Selahattin Demirtas v. Turkey (No. 2) judgment on December 22, the website of the European Court of Human Rights was the subject of a large-scale cyberattack which has made it temporarily inaccessible.

The Court strongly deplores this serious incident. The competent services are currently making every effort to remedy the situation as soon as possible," the court said in a press release.

Demirtas was arrested alongside dozens of other party members back in 2016 over allegations of having links to the Kurdistan Workers' Party, listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara. In September 2018, Demirtas was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison on charges of terrorist propaganda.

The politician faces up to 142 years of imprisonment under more than 100 separate charges from being the leader of a terrorist organization to insulting the president. Demirtas denies any wrongdoing.