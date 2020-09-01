ECI boosts employees’ trade credit insurance skills through Aman Union Certifications

Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE’s federal export credit company, has enrolled several of its team members in Aman Union Certification Programmes, to help them attain the highest level of excellence in terms of core insurance skills and business strategies, under the guidance and training of leading finance and credit insurance practitioners as well as respected names in the academic and financial spheres

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020) Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE’s federal export credit company, has enrolled several of its team members in Aman Union Certification Programmes, to help them attain the highest level of excellence in terms of core insurance skills and business strategies, under the guidance and training of leading finance and credit insurance practitioners as well as respected names in the academic and financial spheres.

Aman Union is a professional forum that gathers commercial and non-commercial risk insurers as well as reinsurers in member countries of the Organisation of the Islamic Conference and the Arab Investment & Export Credit Guarantee Corporation, to bolster the technical performance of its members that, in turn, will help contribute to the progress of their individual economies.

The move to enlist its employees in the distinguished training is part of ECI’s keenness to continuously advance expertise in the field of trade credit insurance and to stay strongly committed to its mandate of consistently providing utmost support for UAE businesses.

Prof. Dr. Andreas Klasen, Professor of International Business and Head of the Institute for Trade and Innovation (IfTI) at Offenburg University, said: “The Aman Union Certification Programmes are deemed vital for professionals seeking to enrich their business intelligence in insurance and credit finance spheres. Our programmes are taught by the most esteemed industry leaders, assuring that enrollees will garner the necessary knowledge and skillset that would uplift their competitiveness in the sector. Such boost in their aptitude will, in turn, contribute to the growth of their organisation.

Meanwhile, Safiya Al Matrooshi, ECI’s Director of Human Capital, underscored the significance of the certification programmes in empowering the company’s team members towards becoming more effective service providers for UAE businesses.

“Through the advanced courses and lectures of Aman Union’s TCI programmes, delivered by the best experts in the field, our employees will have the necessary financial and insurance skills that will allow them to provide utmost support for UAE businesses and exporters,” she said.

As a member of Aman Union, the federal export credit company has enrolled 14 employees in May 2020—seven each for its two major certification programmes, namely the TCI certificate programme and the TCI advanced programme. Of this number, five employees of ECI have already completed the TCI certificate programme last year.

Earlier in March 2019, ECI had also registered 11 of its members in Aman Union Certification Programmes – six of them under the TCI certificate programme and five for the TCI advanced programme. All of them were able to pass and complete the certification courses.

TCI certificate programme tackles ECA foundations and principles, as well as insurance markets and regulation. The programme shall help trainees learn more about managing underwriting and portfolio, as well as claims and recovery.

Meanwhile, TCI advanced programme focuses on management and leadership, including strategic management, innovation and design thinking for trade credit insurance, digitalisation and Fintech, as well as structuring transactions.