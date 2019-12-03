UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eco-Activist Thunberg Arrives In Lisbon On Catamaran After 3-Week Trip En Route To COP25

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:10 PM

Eco-Activist Thunberg Arrives in Lisbon on Catamaran After 3-Week Trip en Route to COP25

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Famous eco-activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday arrived from the United States to Lisbon on a catamaran after a three-week trip en route to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP25).

Accompanied by her father, she arrived in Lisbon on a private catamaran owned by an Australian family.

A live Portuguese media broadcast showed Greta standing on the catamaran and waving to a crowd that had gathered on the pier, with many people holding banners displaying pro-ecological slogans.

In August, the teenage activist traveled to New York from the United Kingdom on a zero-emission carbon-neutral racing yacht to participate in the UN Climate Action Summit.

Thunberg deliberately chose the sea route to keep her journey's carbon dioxide emissions at zero.

COP25 began on Monday in the Spanish capital of Madrid and will run through December 13. The conference was initially set to take place in Chile, but due to large-scale anti-government protests in the country, President Sebastian Pinera was forced to cancel. Spain then picked up the hosting duties, with Chile remaining as the event's chair.

Related Topics

United Nations Lisbon Madrid New York Spain United Kingdom Chile United States August December Family Media Event From

Recent Stories

Dick Cheney to lead insightful panels on new globa ..

45 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns Justice Qazi Faez Isa's pet ..

3 minutes ago

Commander US Navcent meets Naval Chief

3 minutes ago

Commissioner for joint efforts to eliminate corrup ..

3 minutes ago

Small administrative blocs to help resolve local l ..

3 minutes ago

Spray carried out over 91761 acres of lands to con ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.