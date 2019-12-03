Eco-Activist Thunberg Arrives in Lisbon on Catamaran After 3-Week Trip en Route to COP25

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Famous eco-activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday arrived from the United States to Lisbon on a catamaran after a three-week trip en route to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP25).

Accompanied by her father, she arrived in Lisbon on a private catamaran owned by an Australian family.

A live Portuguese media broadcast showed Greta standing on the catamaran and waving to a crowd that had gathered on the pier, with many people holding banners displaying pro-ecological slogans.

In August, the teenage activist traveled to New York from the United Kingdom on a zero-emission carbon-neutral racing yacht to participate in the UN Climate Action Summit.

Thunberg deliberately chose the sea route to keep her journey's carbon dioxide emissions at zero.

COP25 began on Monday in the Spanish capital of Madrid and will run through December 13. The conference was initially set to take place in Chile, but due to large-scale anti-government protests in the country, President Sebastian Pinera was forced to cancel. Spain then picked up the hosting duties, with Chile remaining as the event's chair.