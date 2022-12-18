Eco-activists Break Into Chemical Plant in Lyon - Climate Movement

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) Eco-activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement have entered the Arkema chemical plant near Lyon to denounce environmental pollution, the group informs.

"Saturday, December 17, 2022, in Lyon, hundreds of 'rebels' took part in an action against one of the petrochemical giants: Arkema," Extinction Rebellion said in a statement on its website.

In addition to the protest action at the Arkema site in Pierre-Benite (Rhone), another action was carried out in a public building in Lyon, the movement said.

The eco-activists graffitied the site in Lyon, according to local media reports. The group said that the protest action was meant to bring public awareness to the pollution of the environment and the poisoning of local residents by the chemicals produced by this industrial site.

According to Extinction Rebellion, about 20 activists were detained on Saturday.