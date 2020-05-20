Eco-Activists Occupy 3 Shell Gas Stations in Prague in Protest of Oil Production

(@FahadShabbir)

Climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement on Tuesday occupied three Shell gas stations in the Czech capital of Prague, demanding that the oil company stop production and close down, police spokesperson Eva Kropacova said

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement on Tuesday occupied three Shell gas stations in the Czech capital of Prague, demanding that the oil company stop production and close down, police spokesperson Eva Kropacova said.

"Eco-activists occupied three gas stations in different parts of Prague, on the streets of Strakonicka, Evropska and Vrchlickeho. They hung banners from the roofs of these stations with the slogans 'End of oil, end of Shell.' Police surrounded these stations, blocking access to them.

Arriving firefighters were discarded, as Shell's representative allowed activists to stay on the roofs of the stations. Further actions are being reviewed," Kropacova told reported.

The climate activists have long been accusing such oil and gas giants as Shell, Exxon Mobil and Chevron of destroying the planet.

Earlier in May, the Extinction Rebellion activists sprayed black paint, imitating oil, over the facade of the headquarters office of the Barclays bank in London as Barclays shareholders voted against a motion to phase out fossil fuel investments.