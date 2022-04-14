Eco Activists Protest Against Fossil Fuels in London, Block Fuel Tanker

British climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement have blocked a fuel truck on one of the busiest roads in London on Thursday to protest against new investments in fossil fuels

"breaking news: Chiswick Roundabout in West London blocked as a fuel tanker has been stopped by Just Stop Oil supporters. Until the Government stop funding new oil in a #ClimateCrisis, we must continue to pressure them into action," the movement wrote on its Twitter.

Climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement began a series of large-scale protests against investments in fossil fuels in London on Saturday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the movement reported that protesters, including scientists, were gluing themselves to government buildings and posted video evidence on Twitter.

In April, the Extinction Rebellion joined forces with other environmental groups of the Just Stop Oil campaign to block oil facilities across the UK in an effort to draw attention to the environmental damage and corruption that fuel extraction causes. More than 200 people have been arrested across the UK for obstructing businesses, according to the police.