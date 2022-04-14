UrduPoint.com

Eco Activists Protest Against Fossil Fuels In London, Block Fuel Tanker

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 04:44 PM

Eco Activists Protest Against Fossil Fuels in London, Block Fuel Tanker

British climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement have blocked a fuel truck on one of the busiest roads in London on Thursday to protest against new investments in fossil fuels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) British climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement have blocked a fuel truck on one of the busiest roads in London on Thursday to protest against new investments in fossil fuels.

"breaking news: Chiswick Roundabout in West London blocked as a fuel tanker has been stopped by Just Stop Oil supporters. Until the Government stop funding new oil in a #ClimateCrisis, we must continue to pressure them into action," the movement wrote on its Twitter.

Climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement began a series of large-scale protests against investments in fossil fuels in London on Saturday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the movement reported that protesters, including scientists, were gluing themselves to government buildings and posted video evidence on Twitter.

In April, the Extinction Rebellion joined forces with other environmental groups of the Just Stop Oil campaign to block oil facilities across the UK in an effort to draw attention to the environmental damage and corruption that fuel extraction causes. More than 200 people have been arrested across the UK for obstructing businesses, according to the police.

Related Topics

Corruption Protest Police Twitter Oil London United Kingdom April From Government Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt establishes Sasta Bazars in all d ..

Balochistan govt establishes Sasta Bazars in all districts

1 minute ago
 Four healthcare establishments sealed on malpracti ..

Four healthcare establishments sealed on malpractices

2 minutes ago
 EU's Commercial Flights Grew by 150% in March Year ..

EU's Commercial Flights Grew by 150% in March Year-on-Year - Eurostat

2 minutes ago
 DC for crackdown against illegal commercial buildi ..

DC for crackdown against illegal commercial buildings in city

5 minutes ago
 Communal Iftars arrange across Sukkur

Communal Iftars arrange across Sukkur

6 minutes ago
 First Group of Evacuated Foreign Sailors Leaves fo ..

First Group of Evacuated Foreign Sailors Leaves for Home Via Russia - DPR Foreig ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.