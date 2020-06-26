UrduPoint.com
Eco-Activists Stage Protests On Runway Of Paris' Orly Airport

The activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement illegally entered Friday morning the recently opened Paris Orly airport to protest against the resumption of domestic flights

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement illegally entered Friday morning the recently opened Paris Orly airport to protest against the resumption of domestic flights.

"We ask @gouvernementFR [the French government] and @ ParisAeroport [official Twitter account of Paris airports of Orly and Charles de Gaulle] to immediately stop domestic flights for obvious security reasons: to ensure our survival on the ground. We must challenge our way of life and make difficult choices to protect ourselves," the activists wrote on the movement's Twitter page.

The activists posted photos on the Twitter page showing several banners placed in front of a plane for Corsica on the runway with inscriptions of "save the living, not the planes" and "15 billion to revive the disaster.

" The latter refers to a rescue package of 15 billion Euros ($16.9 billion) for the virus-battered aerospace industry unveiled earlier in June by the French government.

Paris' second-largest airport of Orly reopened early on Friday after an almost three-month closure amid the COVID-19 epidemic and related travel restrictions. However, the number of flights operated is limited, and many of the airport premises remain shut, except for terminal 3.

The first plane bound for the Portuguese city of Porto took off Friday morning. It was operated by low-cost airline Transavia.

