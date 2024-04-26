Open Menu

ECO General Secretary Urges Member Nations To Embrace Cultural Wealth

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 10:20 AM

ECO General Secretary urges member nations to embrace cultural wealth

SHAHRISBAZ, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The General Secretary of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Ambassador Khusrav Noziri, has called upon member countries to unite in exploring and appreciating the cultural richness of the region.

Speaking at a press conference during the opening ceremony of the proclamation of Shahrisabz City in Uzbekistan as the ECO Tourism Capital for 2024, Ambassador Noziri extended a warm invitation to all ECO countries to partake in the festivities and discover the enchanting allure of Shahrisabz.

Expressing gratitude to the Government of Uzbekistan and the people of Shahrisabz for their remarkable achievement, Ambassador Noziri praised Uzbekistan's majestic architecture, vibrant culture, and stunning landscapes, hailing it as a gem in Central Asia's crown. He emphasized Shahrisabz's position as a repository of history and grandeur, nestled within its ancient walls.

Ambassador Noziri highlighted the boundless potential of tourism for Uzbekistan and its people, envisioning Shahrisabz as a source of inspiration for sustainable tourism and unity among nations.

He encouraged collective efforts towards a brighter future filled with shared experiences and lasting memories.

The proclamation ceremony in Shahrisabz will span two days and feature a variety of activities, including a folk dance festival, cooking competition, fashion show, ethnosport games, and significant meetings to discuss tourism development in the region. Additionally, consultations for the establishment of an Advisory Committee will take place, aimed at furthering the ECO's vision and promoting the tourism attractions of Shahrisabz.

Umid Shadiev, Chairman of the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan, and Mr. Sherzod Buriev, Khokim of Shahrisabz City, outlined initiatives to enhance tourism and pledged full support to visitors, striving to make Shahrisabz the premier tourism destination globally.

