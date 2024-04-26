ECO General Secretary Urges Member Nations To Embrace Cultural Wealth
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 10:20 AM
SHAHRISBAZ, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The General Secretary of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Ambassador Khusrav Noziri, has called upon member countries to unite in exploring and appreciating the cultural richness of the region.
Speaking at a press conference during the opening ceremony of the proclamation of Shahrisabz City in Uzbekistan as the ECO Tourism Capital for 2024, Ambassador Noziri extended a warm invitation to all ECO countries to partake in the festivities and discover the enchanting allure of Shahrisabz.
Expressing gratitude to the Government of Uzbekistan and the people of Shahrisabz for their remarkable achievement, Ambassador Noziri praised Uzbekistan's majestic architecture, vibrant culture, and stunning landscapes, hailing it as a gem in Central Asia's crown. He emphasized Shahrisabz's position as a repository of history and grandeur, nestled within its ancient walls.
Ambassador Noziri highlighted the boundless potential of tourism for Uzbekistan and its people, envisioning Shahrisabz as a source of inspiration for sustainable tourism and unity among nations.
He encouraged collective efforts towards a brighter future filled with shared experiences and lasting memories.
The proclamation ceremony in Shahrisabz will span two days and feature a variety of activities, including a folk dance festival, cooking competition, fashion show, ethnosport games, and significant meetings to discuss tourism development in the region. Additionally, consultations for the establishment of an Advisory Committee will take place, aimed at furthering the ECO's vision and promoting the tourism attractions of Shahrisabz.
Umid Shadiev, Chairman of the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan, and Mr. Sherzod Buriev, Khokim of Shahrisabz City, outlined initiatives to enhance tourism and pledged full support to visitors, striving to make Shahrisabz the premier tourism destination globally.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26
Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17
Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ launched
Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Excise and taxation office
AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’s Mandate: Safeguarding Civil ..
Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investment ties
More Stories From World
-
ByteDance says 'no plans' to sell TikTok after US ban law3 minutes ago
-
Oil: 'Mother of corruption' in Venezuela4 minutes ago
-
China warns Blinken over deteriorating ties in talks14 minutes ago
-
Famine-threatened Sudan's 'race against time' to plant crops24 minutes ago
-
Microsoft, Google earnings shine as AI drives revenue44 minutes ago
-
Man City crush Brighton to close gap on Arsenal in title race44 minutes ago
-
Atletico face Bilbao challenge in Champions League race54 minutes ago
-
Man City in title groove as Arsenal face Spurs test54 minutes ago
-
Japan anime studio draws on talent of autistic artists1 hour ago
-
Pakistan needs strong defence in view of its location in 'rough' neighbourhood: Masood Khan1 hour ago
-
Bangladesh children sweat at home as heatwave shuts schools1 hour ago
-
Iconic shared Olympic gold moment will not be repeated, says Barshim1 hour ago